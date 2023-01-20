Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.89.

AON stock opened at $318.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.72.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

