DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 3,738 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,722 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $40.27 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $56.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

