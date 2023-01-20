DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $14,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $58,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,319.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $155.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $217.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.83 and its 200-day moving average is $163.30.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.32%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.