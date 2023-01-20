Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $297.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.27.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

