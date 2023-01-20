OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $574,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Down 4.0 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Shares of HD opened at $310.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $374.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

