VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,361 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 116.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after buying an additional 27,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 42.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,113 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,006.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 118.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,544,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.