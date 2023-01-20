The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of HD opened at $310.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $374.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

