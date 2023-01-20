DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,617 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after buying an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104,282 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,744,000 after acquiring an additional 210,695 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,794,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,940,000 after acquiring an additional 103,590 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $148.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $218.54.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.69.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.