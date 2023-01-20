Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $239.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.44.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.47.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

