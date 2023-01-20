Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stake Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 69,536 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 34.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 644.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $38.18 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,619.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,969.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $236,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,531,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,619.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,969.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,933 shares of company stock worth $23,027,408 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

