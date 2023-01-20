A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,564 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.15% of A. O. Smith worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE:AOS opened at $57.79 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.07.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

