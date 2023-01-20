DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,222 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after acquiring an additional 854,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after acquiring an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 194.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after acquiring an additional 586,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $104.38 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.27.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

