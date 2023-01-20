DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 193,933 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,933 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of XPeng worth $11,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in XPeng by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

XPeng Price Performance

Shares of XPEV opened at $8.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $959.23 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. Research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

