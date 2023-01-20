McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,901 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,440,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,211,000 after acquiring an additional 67,471 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,070,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,344,000 after acquiring an additional 58,516 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,858 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,537,000 after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

MKC opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

