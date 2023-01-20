DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.91 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,351 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Blackstone by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.95.

Insider Activity

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,427,285 shares of company stock valued at $176,860,062 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Argus lowered their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.



