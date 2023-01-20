DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 5,743 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Incyte worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,933 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.73. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

