Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 49 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $348.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $473.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.24.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

