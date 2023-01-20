Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,050 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC increased its position in DaVita by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. Barclays reduced their target price on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $79.53 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

