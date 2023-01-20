Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.24 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

NYSE:OMC opened at $82.11 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average is $72.35.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.