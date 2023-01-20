Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 391 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 391 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in VeriSign by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $211.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.95. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.80.

Insider Activity

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $423,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,141,968.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $5,253,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,245,307.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total value of $423,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,444 shares in the company, valued at $138,141,968.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,596 shares of company stock worth $13,989,196 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

