Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Match Group by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $47.84 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.