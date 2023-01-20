MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3,422.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

MarketAxess stock opened at $327.13 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $390.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.66. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

