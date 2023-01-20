Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 225 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,609,000 after acquiring an additional 227,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after acquiring an additional 618,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,658,000 after acquiring an additional 144,937 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $143.49 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

