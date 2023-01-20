Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1,200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE opened at $63.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Cowen cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

