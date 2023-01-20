Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,504 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Shell by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $212.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.69) to GBX 2,987 ($36.45) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.90) to GBX 2,922 ($35.66) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.39) to GBX 2,950 ($36.00) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

