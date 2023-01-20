Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $6.44 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after buying an additional 1,460,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,241,000 after buying an additional 1,428,141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,359,000 after buying an additional 974,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 5,905.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after acquiring an additional 815,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000,000 after acquiring an additional 705,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.72.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $153.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

