Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 77,186 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,833 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PB opened at $72.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.99. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $78.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $295.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.27 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.