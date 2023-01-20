Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after buying an additional 736,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after buying an additional 665,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,531,000 after buying an additional 600,034 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,257,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,365,000 after buying an additional 357,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.34. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HIG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

