Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.24.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $123.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.51 and its 200-day moving average is $123.70. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

