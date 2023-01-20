Stephens Inc. AR Sells 231 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

