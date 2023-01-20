Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,897 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 434,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $58,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,275,000 after buying an additional 694,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,090,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,095,000 after buying an additional 294,585 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 122.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 486,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,840,000 after buying an additional 267,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $146.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $195.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.23.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

