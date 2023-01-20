Stephens Inc. AR Buys 313 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 9.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in DocuSign by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 275,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 111,299 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DocuSign by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $132.88. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.