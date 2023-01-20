Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.64 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 28.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,898,000 after acquiring an additional 80,534 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in PPG Industries by 104.5% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 11.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.24.

PPG Industries stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $162.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.51 and its 200-day moving average is $123.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

