Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 142,946 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.66% of Comfort Systems USA worth $57,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 13.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.17 and its 200-day moving average is $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.49%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $3,070,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,150 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,228 over the last ninety days. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

