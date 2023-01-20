Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,819 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.6 %

EMR opened at $86.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

