Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $124.64 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of -87.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

