Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $1,588,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

NYSE:CL opened at $75.20 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $84.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

