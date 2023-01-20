Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 379,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.76% of Mueller Industries worth $59,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 182.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 50.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.13. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $944.83 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 44.00%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Further Reading

