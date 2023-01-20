Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $126.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $132.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.67.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

