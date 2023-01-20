Lee Financial Co Has $1.76 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lee Financial Co decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

XOM stock opened at $111.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $458.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.