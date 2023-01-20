Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 312 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,708,000 after buying an additional 22,699 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.45.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $184.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

