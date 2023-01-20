FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $237,316,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $111.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $458.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

