Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 296 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Illumina by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $196.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.55 and a 200 day moving average of $207.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $394.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.84.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

