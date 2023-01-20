Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 61,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 500,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,253,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $458.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

