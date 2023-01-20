Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,519,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cintas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Cintas Stock Down 2.4 %

CTAS stock opened at $427.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $450.60 and a 200 day moving average of $423.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

