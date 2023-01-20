Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 497.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $127.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.67. The company has a market capitalization of $401.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.