Sandy Spring Bank Has $107,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £118 ($143.99) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £130 ($158.63) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,510.67.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average is $62.72. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $218.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

