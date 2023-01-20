Sandy Spring Bank Sells 350 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $72.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £118 ($143.99) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.53) to £135 ($164.73) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £130 ($158.63) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

