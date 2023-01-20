Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 333 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,721,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,762,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,036,000 after purchasing an additional 612,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $116.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average is $115.28.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.