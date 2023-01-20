The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,990 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,293 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,090,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,462,000 after purchasing an additional 73,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $44.26 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,213.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $394.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.29 million. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

